The Attah Igala and president, Kogi Traditional Council of Chiefs, Dr Idakwo Ameh-Oboni II, has charged Igala sons and daughters to close ranks and provoke rapid development and transformation of the Igala Kingdom.

The Royal Father made the call on Wednesday in his Palace in Idah during a visit on by the Chief Executive Officer of Waves of Minds Resources International, Chief Ocholi Yusuf Okpanachi.

The Royal Father charged his guest to partner his fellow compatriots to erase the negative narratives that Igala people were averse to helping their people.

He lamented over the ballkanisation of the kingdom, which had affected the landmass, population and development of the area, saying that the recent judgement of Federal High Court, Lokoja, had opened the floodgates of good tidings.

Ameh-Oboni II, explained that the recent victory of the kingdom at the court was to put history in its proper perspective and sue for peace.

He urged the people to avoid acts that could be detrimental to the peaceful coexistence of the state.

Okpanachi commended the Monarch for his resilience that culminated in securing the Court judgement for his fatherland.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Okpanachi, has flagged-off the construction of a kilometre road with drainages in Ugwolawo community, Ofu Local Government area of Kogi state.

According to Okpanachi, the project, which is part of the philanthropic efforts of his construction company, “Wave of Mind Resource Nigeria Limited,” is aimed at controlling the gully erosion and easing movement in the area.

He said the road project, which was about a kilometre, was expected to cost N8.6 million while the drainage would gulp N3.2 million.

Speaking at the flag-off of the projects at Ogwolawo community in Ofu LGA, Okpanachi said his decision to construct the road and fix the drainage was borne out of his concern for the suffering of the community, especially during the rainy season.

“I grew up to meet this particular road in a bad condition in this community and people living along this axis find it difficult to access their houses during every rainy season.

“The bad condition of the road has created unbearable hardship to residents of this area and as a young boy growing up in the community, I vowed that if God Almighty gave me the financial power, I will construct the road for my people without seeking help from any body.

“Today God has given me the financial capacity to fulfil my promise, that is why I moved my construction company down to the community to fix the road and construct the drainage that will control the erosion for my people,” he said. (NAN)