From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Chairman of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Audu Ogbe, on Saturday joined the world to condole with President Muhammadu Buhari and families of the late Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, and 10 others who died in a plane crash in Kaduna on Friday.

The former Minister of Agriculture in a statement expressed shock over the ill-fated plane crash that claimed 11 lives onboard.

‘On behalf of the Arewa Consultative Forum, I wish to condole with the President, Commander-in-Chief over the tragic death of the Chief of Army Staff General Ibrahim Attahiru and ten others in an air crash yesterday,’ the statement read.

‘The death of these gallant officers in active service came as tragic news to all members of the ACF.

‘We remember that only recently, the President appointed General Ibrahim Attahiru with other service chiefs to lead the fight against insurgency and all other forms of threats to our collective national security.

‘We at the ACF were just beginning to appreciate his new approach to tackling our multiple security challenges when the news of his tragic death hit us.

‘We have since been praying at the ACF that God will grant the President, the army high command, the rank and file, the fortitude to bear this tragic loss.

‘We similarly pray for the other gallant members of the Armed forces and personal who lost their lives just as we condole with members of their families in this hour of distress and emotional trauma. Only God can alleviate the pains they are facing now.

‘We pray that our Lord God grants our President the wisdom to select suitable replacements for the heroes departed, particularly for the Chief of Army Staff.

‘The security situation we find ourselves in Nigeria today calls for the best, nothing but the best,’ he said.