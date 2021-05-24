Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Army Headquarters in Abuja has announced the commencement of a three-day prayer for the repose of the souls of the Chief Of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Ibrahim Attahiru, and ten other army and Air Force officers who died in the ill fated NAF plane crash in Kaduna last Friday.



The three day prayers which begins today is taking place at the Staff Flag House, Niger Barracks Asokoro Abuja by 9Ockock.

Director Army Public Relation Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, who made this known in a statement said, “The Federal Government of Nigeria in honour of our highly revered Chief of Army Staff, Late Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 others has declared Monday 24 May 2021 a work free day for members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria. The National Flag is to be flown at half-mast from Monday 24 to Wednesday 26 May 2021.



“However, the 3-Day prayer for the departed souls will take place on Monday 24 May 2021, at the Staff Flag House, Niger Barracks Asokoro Abuja by 0900 hrs(9 am)”.