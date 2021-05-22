From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The governors of the 36 states of the federation on the platform of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) have described as shocking and utter disbelief the death of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, in a plane crash at the Kaduna International Airport on Friday evening.

In a statement by the Chairman, NGF and Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, Attahiru, who was appointed Chief of Army Staff on 26th January 2021 by President Muhammadu Buhari, was an exemplary soldier whose zeal, dedication and professionalism inspired his men in the ongoing war against terrorism and to secure the peace and stability of the nation.

“Already, all well-meaning Nigerians are enjoying a renewed confidence in the army, while the soldiers themselves are showing appreciation for their leaderships’ encouraging impetus in boosting their

morale on the battlefields.

“Our thoughts are with the families of the entire crew members and others on the entourage of the Chief who lost their lives in the unfortunate plane crash. They were worthy and dedicated soldiers who

devotedly fought for our country on the battlefield. May the souls of these heroes rest in peace.

“As Governors, we will miss the gallant soldiers. We pray for the repose of their gentle souls in the highest recesses of Jinnatul Fiddausi, hoping that their contributions to bringing peace back to the lives of our people do not go in vain.

“We also pray Allah (SWT) to grant late General Ibrahim Attahiru’s family and the families of all involved the fortitude to bear this great loss to the country at large”, the statement read.