Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Lucky Irabor has ordered the constitution of a Board Of Inquiry (BOI), to unravel circumstances surrounding the crash of the ill fated Nigerian Air Force Beechcraft aircraft that claimed the lives of the Chief Of Army Staff(COAS), and ten other senior officers of the Nigerian army and Nigerian Air Force(NAF).

This is just as the CDS, has urged personnel of the armed forces and their families to take heart and be condoled on the tragedy that befell the military.

Acting Director Defence Information Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, who made this known in a statement, said “It is with a heavy heart that the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) regrets to announce that this evening at about 1800 Hours, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru in company of his entourage, who were on official trip from Abuja to Kaduna, were involved in an air mishap.

“The unfortunate incident occurred after landing at the Kaduna International Airport due to inclement weather. The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Lucky Irabor has therefore directed that an Accident Investigation Board be constituted to unravel the immediate and remote cause(s) of the unfortunate accident.

“As we pray for the repose of the souls of our gallant and committed Chief of Army Staff and other personnel on board with him, the AFN solicits the support and understanding of all Nigerians in the face of this tragic incident. We wish to state that the Armed Forces of Nigeria remains resolute in combatting the security challenges bedeviling our nation. The sacrifices of our dearly departed heroes will not be in vain.

“Meanwhile, the CDS urges all military personnel and their families to take heart and be condoled on this tragic loss. The CDS also reassures all Nigerians of the commitment and loyalty of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to the Constitution and Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as it continues to carry out its responsibilities.

God bless Nigeria”.