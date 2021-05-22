From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) on Saturday described the news of the death of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, other officers and crew members in an air crash as “shocking” and a “major setback” in the war against security threats to the country.

The National Chairman of CNPP, Adekunle Rufai Omo-Aje in a statement further described the commitment of the late Army Boss and others who lost their lives in the ill-fated chopper as second-to-none in their quest to secure the country.

Adekunle Rufai Omo-Aje who is also the Chairman of Action Alliance Party (AA) said LT. General Attahiru has been leading from the front since he assumed duties as the Chief of Army Staff.

To him, “his commitment has been total”, saying “he kept marching on despite huge challenges. Nigeria has lost a fine officer and gentleman”.

“My sincere condolences to the Attahiru Family, our dear President, Muhammadu Buhari, Chief of Defense Staff, General Irabor, the Military, and Nigerians in general. May Allah forgive Lt. General Attahiru’s shortcomings and grant him Aljanah Firdausi.

“My sincere condolences also to the families of the other officers and crew members who lost their lives in the air crash. May their souls rest in perfect peace”, he prayed.