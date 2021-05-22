From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, and members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) have described death of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru and ten other senior military officers and service member in an air crash near Kaduna on Friday as shocking.

According to a statement by Director, Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, the cabinet members noted that the COAS was passionate and professional in the discharge of the responsibilities of his office, especially the prosecution of internal security operations across the country since his appointment in January.

The statement also conveyed the condolences of members of the FEC to President Muhammadu Buhari, members of the defense and security forces as well as government and people of Kaduna State.

The cabinet members particularly extended their sympathies to the families of the departed heroes and prayed that God grants them comfort and peace of mind in these trying times.

They prayed that God grants the souls of the departed eternal rest.