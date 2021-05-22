From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has described the death of Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru in an air crash on Friday as shocking and quite painful.

The Governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, further noted that the loss of Lt General Attahiru and the other military officers who were also on board the aircraft was a major setback to the fight against insecurity in the country.

Ortom posited that the late Chief of Army Staff demonstrated commitment to tackling the wave of insecurity since his assumption of office earlier this year.

“Governor Ortom sympathizes with President Muhammadu Buhari, the Nigerian Army and the bereaved families.

“He prays that God grants the soul of Lieutenant General Attahiru as well as those of the other military officers eternal rest and their families the strength to bear the losses,” the statement concluded.