Heights speak of level. It is God’s desire for us as God’s children that we operate at great levels because He has deposited His greatness in us. We were created to be in dominion. Genesis 1:26-28 says, “And God said, Let us make man in our image, after our likeness: and let them have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over the cattle, and over all the earth, and over every creeping thing that creepeth upon the earth. So God created man in his own image, in the image of God created he him; male and female created he them. And God blessed them, and God said unto them, Be fruitful, and multiply, and replenish the earth, and subdue it: and have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over every living thing that moveth upon the earth.” Our lives everyday should reflect the exercise of dominion mandate handed down to us. As we go along in life each passing day, our experience should be an expression of the new, fresh, loftier heights God wants to take us to as we walk with Him in faith and obedience.

As God’s lively stones, we are to offer spiritual sacrifices unto God – the sacrifice of praise and thanksgiving. That is why the Psalmist enjoins us as believers to come before God’s presence with singing, entering into His gates with thanksgiving and into His courts with praise. As we sow this great spiritual resource, God causes us to experience fruits of increase – bringing us into new heights in different dimensions.

What are the facet (particular part or aspect) of the new heights God has promised us?

Commitment to the worship of God. Our God is a jealous God who would not approve of divided loyalty from us (Deuteronomy 5:6-9). We must renew our commitment to the worship and service of God Almighty. Every act of irreverence, unseriousness and carelessness must be done away with as we desire that God take us to new heights.

Total obedience to God’s commandments is an area in which we must grow in our Christian life. Partial obedience is synonymous with witchcraft (1 Samuel 15:22-23). We must improve on our obedience level to God’s command. Isaiah 1:19 says, “If ye be willing and obedient, ye shall eat the good of the land:”

All-round blessing is the ticket handed down to us – to receive rain in due season, to have our land yield increase and our vegetation fruitful (Deuteronomy 28:1-13). It is an open cheque to experience open heavens. It is an invitation to unprecedented fruitfulness.

Satisfaction and safety is also assured (Psalm 37:3-5). We would not have to be subjected to lack or want but we would enjoy abundance of God’s provision (human, material, spiritual). Our security shall be guaranteed as we criss cross the landscape.

Peace of God from the God of peace will characterize our lives as we seek a growing relationship in life (Ephesians 2:14; 2 Thessalonians 3:16). As we offer faithful service in God’s vineyard, we have the assurance of His peace ruling our lives.

Resounding victory over every enemy of progress is our lot – those unrelenting, unrepentant pursuers will have no room to operate around our lives anymore (Psalm 91). God will release divine or supernatural enablement to us so that we can surmount every obstacle.

We should all aim to attain new heights in divine fellowship – maintaining stronger affinity with God and which will in turn attract divine protection, divine favour, divine supplies and divine presence.

Conclusion

As we look forward to the second coming of Christ, we are expected to grow in every aspect of the Christian life – radiating the life of God everywhere we found ourselves. Our fruitfulness or profitability must be evident. A life dedicated to pleasing and worshipping God will endear us as believers to experiencing new heights in our relationship with God and others.

A Call to take a Decision

Beloved, have you entered into personal relationship with Jesus Christ by accepting Him as your Lord and Saviour? If you have not, you need to do so without delay. Inviting and accepting Jesus Christ into your life is the beginning of a glorious and eternally rewarding relationship with God, your Creator. It is a decision you can never regret as you walk with Him faithfully and consistently for the rest of your life. Surrender your life to Jesus Christ today by acknowledging that you are a sinner. God sent Jesus Christ to die for you and as you confess your sins to Him, He will forgive you so that you will not have to be punished for the same. Ask Jesus Christ to cleanse our with His precious blood, deliver you from sin and Satan and empower you by the Holy Spirit to henceforth live above sin and live totally for God from now on. You can write and share your testimony via [email protected]