From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The immediate past National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Attairu Jega has been named as the Chairman of the Gubernatorial Campaign Council of the People’s Redemption Party(PRP), Kebbi state for the 2023 general elections.

Jega and his Campaign Council members were inaugurated on Saturday in Birnin Kebbi which was witnessed by party’s leaders,stakeholders and governorship candidate of the party,Alhaji Abubakar Udu Idris.

While addressing the Campaign Council members, the party’s Governorship candidate, Alhaji Abubakar Udu Idris told them to be civil and comprehensive in their electioneering campaigns.

According to him, “believed you will no doubt agree with me that the responsibility assigned to the State PRP gubernatorial Campaign Council is by no means an easy task. But ,I am confident that they are equal to the task.

” It is evidently clear,the State PRP GCC is the best of its kind in the state because,it is made up of a leader of outstanding repute and members that did not only cut across all the socioeconomic and political strata of our society,but also the best brains and highly experienced grass-rppt politicians,technocrats,bureaucrats,University Dons,women leaders of substance and youth leaders with deep knowledge and awareness of the demographics and political terrains as well as the basic needs and expectations of the electorate.

” For these reasons,we expect our electioneering campaign strategies to be civil, comprehensive and all encompassing to benefit the gubernatorial ticket and all other candidates put forward by our great Political party for election contest at all levels”, he said.

In his acceptance speech, Professor Attairu Jega,the Governorship Campaign Council Chairman in the state who spoke via zoom, promised the stakeholders and party’s members that they would discharge their duties diligently to make sure that, the PRP win the 2023 gubernatorial election and other elections in the state.