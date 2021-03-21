From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), which represents all 36 state governors of the federation, has described as shocking and a rude awakening the attempt to cut short the life of the Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom.

On Saturday, gunmen suspected to be militant herdsmen attacked the Benue governor’s convoy while on a visit to his farm.

Governor Ortom said the armed men, numbering about 15, trailed his convoy to the river bank where he was on foot with his security details and opened fire on them.

In a statement signed by NFG Chairman and Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi, the governors, sympathising with their colleague and the people of Benue State, condemned the attack, calling it ‘unacceptable’ and that such attempts ‘will fail woefully’.

They said all hands must be on deck to uncover the identities of those involved in this heinous crime.

The statement read: