Okey Sampson, Umuahia

An attempt by a police officer identified as Inspector John, from Ndiegoro Police Division, Aba, Abia State to arrest a worshipper at the Christ the King Cathedral (CKC) nearly cost him his life as he would have been lynched.

It was gather that Inspector John had come to the church premises on mufti with gun, in the company of a complainant to effect the arrest of a lady inside the church premises.

John was said to have driven his car with the complainant into CKC, identified the lady, but in the process of trying to arrest, she reportedly raised the alarm which drew the attention of other worshippers and the church’s security.

The officer was said to have been given the beaten of his life before some persons later identified him as a police inspector serving at the Ndiegoro Police Division, Aba.

Crowd later gathered and blocked three entrances of the church insisting that the officer will never be allowed to go home until the Abia State Commissioner of Police, Janet Agbede comes in person.

It was learnt that the Area Commander in charge of Aba tried to pacify the angry mob, but they insisted on seeing the Commissioner of Police before allowing the police Inspector to go.