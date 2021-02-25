Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu yesterday alleged that some unknown gunmen attempted to attack the group’s lawyer, Chuwuemeka Okoroafor in Abuja.

Kanu in a statement by the group’s media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful, claimed that Okoroafor went to the Alpha Military Commando Base in Suleja to confirm intelligence reports from credible sources that civilians being held at their military detention camp are all missing Biafrans.

But surprisngly, he said some armed men in an unmarked vehicle opened fire at the lawyer. “Upon exiting this facility and into Suleja- Bida Road, an unmarked White Hilux truck pulled up by the side of his vehicle and opened fire on him in an effort to kill him.

“The same thing they did to Barrister Ejiofor about two years ago when they invaded his country home in a similar state sponsored attempt to assassinate him. Kanu alleged.

He continued “Barrister Okoroafor told me that before leaving the base he discovered that the left rear wheel of his SUV was marked with a black paint. He drove into Suleja Area Command and made a report. Shortly afterwards he was attacked on the road. This testimony convinced me that the attackers were members of Nigeria’s security agents. Kanu alleged.

Kanu however warned that any attempt to assasinate Okoroafor would be waging a war against the peoppe of the southeast.

He said “I, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra wish to put the world on notice that Nigeria Government is waging an undeclared but brutal war on the law abiding citizens of Biafra.

“This cowardly assassination attempt by the Nigerian Army is evidence of their desperation to frustrate IPOB from securing freedom for kidnapped and dehumanised women bound and chained in military barracks in the North for the amorous pleasure of those elements in the security agencies that specialise and derive pleasure in raping Biafran women.

“These women unfortunately are still being subjected to the most horrific sexual violence till today. They are being gang-raped every night.

“The whole world must take note of this barbaric attack against innocent Barrister Chukwuemeka Richard Okoroafor in Abuja today being the 25th day of February 2021, a lawyer who is doing his professional job.