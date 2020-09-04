An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Friday ordered that a 21-year-old unemployed man, Sulaimon Olalekan, who allegedly stabbed a woman to rob her, be remanded in a correctional centre, pending legal advice.

The police charged Olalekan, who resides in Ajah area of Lagos, with conspiracy, unlawful possession of offensive weapons, robbery and attempted murder

Magistrate Ejiro Kubeinje, who did not take the plea of Olalekan, ordered the police to send the case file to the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

Kubeinje ordered that the defendant be remanded in the Kirikiri Correctional Centre.

She adjourned the case until Sept.21 for mention.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Bisi Ogunleye, told the court that Olalekan and others, at large, committed the offence on Jan.10 at Ajah, Lagos.

He said that Olalekan, attempted to murder Mrs Mary Joseph, when he stabbed her in the shoulder while dispossessing her of her infinix phone worth N100,000.

The prosecutor said that the complainant was rushed to the hospital by good Samaritans.

He said that two daggers and charm were found on Olalekan when he was arrested.

Ogunleye said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 133, 230, 297 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

he News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that attempted murder violates Section 230 which attracts life imprisonment while section 297 prescribes not less than 21 years for robbery. (NAN)