This was contained in a statement titled “Re: Application for relevant documents, signed and made available to newsmen in Benin City.

Aienloshan said the demand became necessary following the ongoing investigation of a case of alleged attempted murder by one Mr. Emmanuel Aigbedo who allegedly shot his client, Mr. Bright Sunday on the 23 of September, 2020.According the lawyer, the said Emmanuel claimed he boarded their airline on the said date of the incident therefore, there is no way he could have been involved in the alleged shooting of Mr. Bright.

“Consequently, our application is premised on an ongoing investigation of the case of attempted murder by one Mr. Emmanuel Aigbedo, who allegedly shot our client on the 23rd of September, 2020.

“The assertion by the said Mr. Emmanuel Aigbedo that he flew on your airline from Benin to Abuja on the said date has prompted us to write you this letter for the sake of clarity.

“Though we have it on good authority that none of your fleet flew from Benin to Abuja on the 23rd September, 2020 but it would be most incorrigible of us, if we make such hasty conclusion without an official clarification from your company”, he said.

Aienloshan stated that he believes the management of the airline would not want to entangle themselves in such a serious matter therefore, it has to make available every available materials that could actually buttress that he boarded its flight on that said date.

“Flowing from the above, we perceived your company to be a responsive and responsible corporate entity who would not want to be dragged into the muddy waters of criminal collusion and obstruction of the course of justice borne on the foregoing, we most respectfully request for clarification on the following, whether any of your aircraft traveled from Benin to Abuja on the 23rd September, 2020.

“If the above answer is in the affirmative, did one Mr. Emmanuel Aigbedo fly in any of your aircraft on the said day from Benin to Abuja?

“If yes, we require the relevant documents, to wit; Manifest, Boarding Pass (with its accompanying reference number), flight ticket of Mr. Emmanuel Aigbedo in reference to the said trip”, he said.

He also added that the expiration of the earlier five days ultimatum has compelled him to give them (airline operators) another seven days ultimatum, stressing that its silence indicates allege connivance with the said Mr Emmanuel.

He further vowed to take the necessary legal action should they fail to grant him his request.

Responding, branch Manager aZman airline service, Benin, Nuhu Tukur Gwarzo, said the management cannot release its manifest to journalists but has given it to police who have earlier came to ask for it.