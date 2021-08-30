A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and immediate past Imo commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Simon Ebegbulem, has carpeted those he described as polluting the social media with fake news about Governor Hope Uzodimma.

He was reacting to fake news making the rounds on the social media that Governor Uzodimma aside granting unfettered rights of passage to the herdsmen to traverse the state at will, also arranged for locals to intermarry with Fulani herdsmen in the state.

Ebegbulem expressed dismay at the height those feeding on falsehood would go in trying to discredit a popular administration that had achieved so much in a short period.

He said the people of the state remain solidly behind the Uzodimma administration due to his developmental strides, “but you see, these enemies of progress who have underdeveloped the state over the years are using their stupendous wealth to sponsor hatred and lies against the governor, but they failed.

“It is unimaginable to see the level these characters will go in feeding fat on lies despite the monumental progress the Onwa (Uzodimma) administration has chalked up within record time.

“Go around, feel the people’s pulse, enumerate the numbers of road networks that have either been delivered on or ongoing, and it becomes clear that those behind such fake news abhor sinister motives.

“They are only jealous about his achievements and knowing fully well that the people are happy, they will go all out in vain to tarnish the image of the governor.

“It is sad at this point that the nation is facing security challenges, rather than join the governor in his resolve to find solution to the challenges, fake and unsubstantiated news is what these faceless persons indulge in. They are trying to see if they can break the governor, but a man who was ordained to be governor by God cannot be broken.

“I urge all Imo people and Nigerians to ignore, and deservedly so, all such lies from the pit of hell, and fake news circulated by faceless persons whose motives remain unclear, but certainly not in the interest of our state. Those cooking up these lies are doing so for their selfish interests, but the people of the state will resist any attempt to malign the good name of the governor, who has touched the lives of the people with his developmental strides and his anti-corruption war in the state,” he said.

