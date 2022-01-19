From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The National Coordinator of the All Progressives Grand Alliance Media Warriors Forum, Evang Chinedu Obigwe has revealed a grand plot by some opposition elements to pit the Anambra State Governor-elect, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo against his teeming supporters following the release of the 80-man Transition Committee List for his successful take office on March 17.

Obigwe who announced that such politically motivated attempts against Soludo will fail woefully said in a press statement released in Awka yesterday that those trying to dress the governor-elect in borrowed robes will put themselves to shame.

Wondering why many interpretations have been given Transition Committee lists headed by Dr Oby Ezekwesili, he said the intent of the elements behind the negative stories trailing the committee list was to demoralise Soludo’s supporters by giving them the wrong impression that the governor-elect has dumped them from the beginning.

Assuring that Soludo will not be distracted, he said the Soludo that people voted as Governor is a strong-willed and independent-minded character that will not disappoint his supporters and Ndi Anambra at large.

He revealed that things will be done differently under the Soludo administration to the satisfaction of the Anambra people that reposed confidence in him by giving him their mandate to govern them.

“Radical change is what everyone should expect from Soludo. I can tell whoever cares to listen that Soludo is prepared to hit the ground running from the first day of his swearing-in as the Executive Governor of Anambra State on March 17, 2022.

“What will happen that day will make Ndi Anambra to understand the direction he wants to go and they will be convinced he came for a serious business. As a matter of fact, the outgoing Governor, Chief Willie Obiano that will hand over to him that day promised to give him the free hand to do his job as Governor the way he likes and will not be a disturbance to him in any way. This promise will go a long way in safeguarding their relationship and that is what Ndi Anambra expect both of them to do”

“ Ndi Anambra should know that Soludo is taking over on March 17th as the Chief Servant of the State and excellent service delivery is what he is prepared to render to them. He will do the type of surgical operation he did at the CBN in Anambra. Some of the decisions he will take will seem impossible to be implemented but he will use his strong will and strength of character to implement them for the benefit of Ndi Anambra. Toes will be stepped upon but it will be for the good of the poor masses”

“Soludo will not run an elitist government rather his government will pay attention to the value that will be added in the Anambra governance system. He is coming into the job that he was hired to do by Ndi Anambra with a lot of experience. Let’s not forget that Soludo was in the corridors of power at the Presidency for a complete six years. That six years experience at the Presidency was not a waste and he will deploy it in working for the betterment of Ndi Anambra and our beloved State”

“Ndi Anambra should see themselves as Soludo employer and they should know that Soludo is coming to serve them to the best of his ability. When he takes tough decisions, he needs our support to actualise a positive result from that decision. Soludo is not elitist in nature as the disgruntled opposition elements want people to believe but he is independent-minded and also a strong-willed character that prefers being referred to as an isuofia village boy”

“He is humility personified and he has a burning desire to turn things around for the good of Ndi Anambra. He said it boldly that he will build upon Governor Obiano’s administration legacy but the good people of Anambra should as well expect a radical change that will transform Anambra State to a State they can be proud of.”

“No stone will be left unturned in doing the right thing in Anambra State under Soludo watch and the best way Ndi Anambra can help his administration to succeed is by doing the needful expected of them as responsible citizens. If you want Anambra to be developed like Lagos, you as a citizen of the State should live up to the expectation of the Soludo government”

“Soludo government will expect Ndi Anambra to be doing the right thing at all times like payment of taxes without cutting corners, taking responsibility of monitoring and protecting government projects, putting a stop to improper disposal of waste on the road and many other things.”

“We should be ready to help his government to succeed because he is already prepared to deliver the best service to us. As for the political class, their interest will be accommodated but they should bear in mind that sound service to the people is excellent politics. Soludo will not abandon his supporters but he expects them to continue giving him the needed support so that he will justify the confidence reposed on him,” he said.