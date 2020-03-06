A 30-year-old fuel station attendant, Bolaji Kareem, on Friday appeared in a Badagry Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State, for allegedly stealing 800 litres of kerosene worth N180,000.

Kareem, whose address was not given is charged with theft.

He pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Ikem Ukor, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Feb.20, at 11.45 a.m. at God Decision Filling Station, Ibereko, Badagry, Lagos.

Ukor alleged that the defendant stole 800 litres of kerosene belonging to the complainant, Mr Ezechukwu Osita.

He said the offence contravened the provision of Section 285 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the section stipulates three years for stealing.

The Magistrate, Mr Patrick Adekomaiya, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adekomaiya adjourned the case until April 4 for mention. (NAN)