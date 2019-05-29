President Muhammadu Buhari is billed to travel to Saudi Arabia to attend a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

According to sources, president Buhari, who takes oath of office for a second term, today, will depart Abuja, tomorrow, for the meeting and will return to Nigeria on Sunday.

Founded in 1969, OIC has 57 members, with 47 of them being Muslim majority countries. Some countries sit as observer states, while others.

The OIC is the second largest inter-governmental organisation, after the United Nations, with the membership covering four continents. It is the collective voice of the Muslim world “to ensure and safeguard their interest on economic socio and political areas,” says Wikipedia.

Research shows that the OIC has institutions that implement its programmes. They include Islamic Summit, Council of Foreign Ministers and General Secretariat.

The Islamic Summit, made up of presidents and heads of government, is the OIC’s supreme authority, which convenes once every three years, while the Council of Foreign Ministers meets once a year and firms out way of the implementation of the organisation’s general policy.

The General Secretariat is the OIC’s executive organ entrusted with implementing the decisions. It is composed of several departments that enhance the day-to-day operations of the OIC.