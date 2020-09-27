

Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, (SAN) has said that his two NGOs will partner to provide boreholes at the camps of the people displaced by recent flood in Kebbi State.

Malami made the pledge in Bagudo, the headquarters of Bagudo Local Government of Kebbi State during his sympathy visit to the victims of the flood in the area.

The Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday in Birnin Kebbi.

According to the statement, Malami has urged Khadimiyya for Justice and Development Initiative and Khadi Malami Foundation to liaise with relevant authorities to identify the victims of the flood, pay visits for direct contact with the victims and provide boreholes at the camps of displaced flood victims in the area.

” The two NGOs have a record of constructing 139 boreholes in the states while efforts are being made to construct additional fifty more boreholes within the shortest time possible”.

Responding, the Magajin Bagudo, Alhaji Mainasara Magaji thanked the Minister for the visit and appreciate the philanthropic gesture the Minister has been consistently rendering to the people of the state.

According to the statement, Malami has been on a three-day sympathy visits to the victims of the recent flood in the State.

Gwandu added that, in Koko Besse Local Government, for instance 39 villages were submerged by flood resulting into having 12 camps of flood-displaced camps in addition to those residing in their residences of their relatives.