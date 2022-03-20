By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Attorney General (AG) and Commissioner of Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN) has been elected as the interim chairman, forum of Attorney General, and Commissioners of Justice of all 36 states.

The forum also elected AG of Nassarawa State, Dr Karim Kana as Interim secretary of its executive committee.

They were elected at the forum’s inaugural meeting held in Abuja. Other elected members of the executive committee of the forum were the Rivers State AG, Prof. Zac Adangor (SAN), Abia State AG, Uche Ihediwa (SAN), Taraba State AG, Sam Adda, and the Benue State AG, Micheal Gusa who were all chosen to represent their different zones.