Okwe Obi, Abuja

Residents of Plateau State under the aegis of Coalition of Plateau Peace Advocates, (COPPA), has said any attempt to attribute the killing of the District Head of Foron in Barkin Ladi Local Council of the state, His Highness, Da Bulus Chuwang Jang, would fuel violence.

Aside condemning the act, the Executive Director of COPPA, Pam Dung Gyang, in a statement on Friday, sued for peace and thorough investigation into the matter.

Chang said: “We condemn in the strongest terms the unfortunate, wicked and unjustifiable killing of the Acting District Head of Foron in Barkin Ladi Local Government Council of Plateau State, His Royal Highness, Da Bulus Chuwang Jang, by Unknown gunmen. This is unfortunate and should be condemned by all.

“We express our deepest condolences to the family, people and government of Plateau State over this great loss. Our heart is with them.

“As peace advocates in Plateau State and beyond, we want to use this medium to call on some crisis merchants to give peace a chance. We are greatly worried at their consistent attempts to take us back to Egypt.”

They added that, “We wish to in similar manner call on their agents who are fond of posting reports laced with bias and sentiments in the social media with the view to achieving premeditated end, to give peace a chance.

“We note with regret, the recurring trends of attributing sources of crimes in the state to a particular tribe. There is no denying the fact that criminal elements are found in every community or society anywhere in the whole world hence it is not only morally but also professionally and spiritually wrong to accuse any tribe or religion of being responsible for crimes that are still being investigated by relevant constituted authorities.

“People should restrain themselves from jumping to conclusions in attributing sources of crimes. This is because such actions only inflame passion thus resulting in dire consequences inimical to peaceful and harmonious living among the different ethnic and religious groups in the state.

“This act can only deepen hatred and mistrust among the diverse ethnic and religious groups and must be discouraged for the interest of peace.”

Meanwhile the Secretary of COPPA, Danjuma Maiwazi, commended Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) Sector 4 Command for responding swiftly to the attack that claimed the life of Chuwang Jang, noting that the attacks could have occurred with escalating consequences if troops had not acted promptly.

“We sincerely commend the officers and men of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) sector 4 Command for their swift response to the village despite the bad terrain. This singular act of gallantly and professionalism averted more casualties.

“If our security agencies respond to distress call in this manner, crimes will be reduced to the barest minimum,” he added.