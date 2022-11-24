The Association of Table Water Producers (ATWAP) says it has jacked up the price of sachet water from N200 to N300 per bag.

This is contained in a statement issued by the National President of the association, Mrs Clementina Ativie in Abuja.

The president said the decision was unanimously reached during ATWAP national convention in Abuja on Wednesday.

She said that the change in the price was as a result of the increase in the prices of material, coupled economic situation of the country.

“We hereby declare that the price of sachet water popularly known as pure water is now N300 per bag as the company price.

“There will be no extra bag or extra pieces henceforth for wholesale or retail buyer, the increase in the price is due to the cost of increase in production materials.

“The upward review of the price was also due to the economic situation of the country, the cost of production had gone far beyond what we can bear.

“The increase in the price is just to safe our industry and for us to remain in business,” she stressed

Ativie called on Nigerians to bear with the association any inconveniences the situation might bring to them.

NAN reports that on Nov. 11, 2021, ATWAP, increased the price of a bag of sachet water to 200 naira. (NAN)