The African Union Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) of the African Union (AU), Thursday, has conferred two awards on Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto in recognition of his leadership qualities, futuristic perspectives and championing of women/girls rights.
Presenting the awards to the governor in Abuja, the Nigerian Representative and Chairperson African Union ECOSOC, Dr Tunji Asaolu, said the honours were in recognition of the monumental strides of Governor Tambuwal in the areas of education and women empowerment in Sokoto State.
He said: “The purpose of these awards is to pro- vide advisory opinions to governments in Nigeria and identify those that can champion the issues of Pan-Africanism, that has been moribund for long,” Asaolu said.
He commended the Governor for transforming the education sector in the state.
While receiving the awards, Tambuwal described the gesture as a symbol of good governance in Nigeria.
