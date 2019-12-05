In partnership with Ecobank Plc, the African Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD) is set to launch its first Business Bootcamp for 100 SMEs in Africa.

Billed for December 4-6, 2019, in Lomé, Togo, the Business Bootcamp is in line with the African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson’s “1 million by 2021 Initiative” which aims to provide concrete opportunities for one million youth by the year 2021, in the areas of education, employment, entrepreneurship and engagement.

The initiative aims to leverage strategic partnerships, build ecosystems of efficiencies and test new ideas to move the needle on youth development.

A statement on the websites of both partners, “the opening ceremony will be attended by AUDA-NEPAD’s Head of Human Capital, Fati N’zi-Hassane, and Ecobank Group Executive, Commercial Banking, Josephine Anan-Ankomah.”

AUDA-NEPAD aims to contribute towards decent employment for Africa’s youth by supporting sustainable youth owned SME’s especially for young women. “AUDA-NEPAD seeks to contribute towards the AUC campaign by focusing on building the capacity of young entrepreneurs, engaging various stakeholders to avail sustainable financial mechanisms, including the establishment of regional guarantees funds for youth and women led SMEs. There is vast potential for African economic growth to be driven by SMEs and there is even greater potential in the African youth taking up this challenge.

“Ecobank believes in SMEs, not only as clients, but also as partners in driving social economic development. Ecobank, through its academy and other business units, is working with the AUC on a number of initiatives to support SMEs and the youth attaining their full potential.”