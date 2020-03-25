As African Union seeks a united Africa to deliver prosperity to the continent, the Founder and President of La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, Ikegun, Otunba Wanle Akinboboye, has assured of the creation of over 60 million jobs if the right things are done in the actualization of the agenda 2063 of the African Union- Economic, Social and Cultural Council (AU-ECOSOCC)-Nigeria. Akinboboye, who made this known at the close of brainstorming session of the AU-ECOSOCC led by the Country Representative, Mr. John Oba Olasunkanmi, on partnership with Continent Building Initiative, which is an activation founded by Akinboboye.

Akinboboye who was recently made an Advisor to AU-ECOSOCC-Nigeria, to help the body in achieving its agenda 2063, said there exists the prospect of creating over 60 million jobs in various sectors within the continent through the intervention of AU-ECOSOC-Nigeria. Speaking after the meeting in Lagos, he said: “We are hoping to create over 60 million jobs with this initiative, that is our aim, our hope and aspiration,” stressing that above and beyond, all that is needed is to ensure a peaceful continent, which will then bring about the creation of wealth for citizens.

“We will promote sustainable peace in the continent of Africa through wealth creation. Because to have peace you begin first by creating wealth and not through buying of arms and ammunition,” he said, advising that the billions spent on the purchase of arms and ammunition by the 54 countries in the continent should be converted to creating wealth and the result will be amazing. “The billions of dollars you use in buying arms and ammunition, if you use it to feed the people of Africa by creating wealth prosperity, and when the people are well fed they will be afraid to fight or die, therefore, the commitment of this platform is to ensure that this message gets across to everyone and the governments of Africa and ginger them into positive action. He then revealed that the 10 focal points devised for the platform during the session are aimed at wealth creation for the continent, stressing that culture will be a critical part of that element as the content of Africa’s culture is so rich and diverse that it needs to be harnessed through creativity. “We will leverage on our culture and the creative arts, as Africans we must create a platform for the world to patronise Africa,” he said even as he admonished that “it is not time to get angered but to get even with the world by using your strength to your advantage.” His message to the continent leaders is that it is time to give purposeful leadership that will ensure economic growth and prosperity for the people in the continent. Therefore, he urged them to partner with the group in the actualisation of this goal as it is set to give developmental growth to African people through what we have created.

We need to create African expatriates all over the world so that in turn, they can create wealth and products that can be patronised.”