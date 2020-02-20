Molly kilete, Abuja

The African Union-Economic, Social and Cultural Council (ECOSOCC) has accused Amnesty International of deliberatly causing confusion in the African continent to destabilize the region.

The council said the incessant rights violation allegations against the Nigerian Armed Forces were aimed at undermining the government and destabilising the African region.

Mr Tunji John Ashaolu, leader of the delegation and Nigeria’s representatives at the third Permanent Assembly of ECOSOCC made this known when he led a delegation on a visit to the Chief Of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, at the Army Headquarters.

Ashaolu also passed a vote of confidence on the Nigerian Army and exonerated the service of human rights violations.

He said in line with AU agenda of silencing the gun in Africa, the Nigerian Army has attained over 80 percent with it non-kinetic approach to the war against insurgency adding that the just concluded AU Assembly had as its theme, ‘Silencing the guns, creating conducive conditions for Africa Development” which he said required the responsibility of all.

He said ECOSOCC believed guns cannot be silenced without the military due to its past records during the ECOMOG

“We have identified that for us to silence gun completely, if not 100 percent, I know that the roles of the army cannot be completely removed from this. We know what the army has done in the past during the ECOMOG; if we can achieve this in Nigeria, the whole of Africa will get it right. Silencing the gun enables Africa’s prosperity from local, national and region level and that is why we are here to encourage you.”