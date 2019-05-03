Uche Usim, Abuja

Board of Trustees (BoT), African Union (AU) Peace Fund, rose from its third meeting held in Abuja with a firm resolution to sustain peace and stability on the continent, owing to the growing insecurities in some countries like Nigeria and South Africa.

The Minister of Finance, Mrs Zainab, Shamsuna Ahmed, who chaired the meeting, said peace remains the solid foundation needed to build developmental projects and programmes that can grow the continent.

According to her, the crux of the meeting was to review core decision items for the board, receive key updates on the fund, among others.

The BoT has five African members each representing a region and two non-African Members (United Nations and European Union) as international Partners.

The Minister of Finance is representing the Western African Sub-region in the Board.

The Board of Trustees was established by the Assembly of the Africa Union in July 2016 to ensure strategic coherence, enhanced governance, and financial and administrative oversight of the Peace Fund.

The focus of the Fund is to provide financing for programmes that would enhance peaceful co-existence on the continent.

The Fund will finance three key priorities: mediation and preventive diplomacy activities, institutional capacity requirements, and peace support operations.