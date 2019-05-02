The African Union (AU) has said that it is “with deep regret” that the military authorities in Sudan have not handed over power to civilians, Reuters news agency reports.

The AU had, shortly after President Omar al-Bashir was overthrown three weeks ago, given the military 15 days to transfer power. Now it has given the coup leaders another 60 days to step down in favour of civilians. If they fail to do this Sudan will be suspended from the AU, AFP news agency reported.

The AU’s Peace and Security Council said it “reiterates its conviction that a military-led transition in the Sudan will be totally unacceptable and contrary to the will and legitimate aspirations, to democratic institutions and processes, as well as respect for human rights and freedoms of the Sudanese people,” AFP quoted it as saying.