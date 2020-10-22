Ms Aya Chebbi, African Union Youth Envoy, has urged African leaders to always protect the rights of young people to promote youth development in the continent.

Chebbi gave the advice on Wednesday via her twitter handle (via https://twitter.com/auyouthenvoy_/) while reacting to the #EndSARS protests in Nigeria.

She tweeted: “An appeal to #African leaders to respect and protect Africa’s youth civil and political rights, not repress them and respond to youth movements in #Nigeria #EndSARS and elsewhere on the continent with dialogue not use of force.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Chebbi is the first AU Youth Envoy and the youngest diplomat at the AU Commission Chairperson’s cabinet.

She was appointed by the Chairperson of the AU Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, on Nov. 1, 2018, to represent the voices and interest of the youth in decision-making bodies.

Chebbi is also mandated to promote proper implementation of the African Youth Charter, the Demographic Dividend Roadmap and Agenda 2063 of the AU. (NAN)