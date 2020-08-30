Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a superb goal and netted the winning penalty in a shootout as Arsenal beat Premier League champions Liverpool in the Community Shield at an empty Wembley Stadium.

Liverpool striker, Rhian Brewster, brought on in stoppage time, hit the crossbar with his penalty – the only one not converted in the shootout.

Aubameyang’s curling strike gave FA Cup winners, Arsenal, the lead in the first half before Liverpool substitute Takumi Minamino equalised after the break.

It is the second year in a row Liverpool have lost on penalties after Manchester City’s victory in 2019.

Aubameyang’s importance to Arsenal was once again shown in another impressive performance. The Gabon international, who scored twice in the FA Cup final at the same stadium this month, cut inside from the left and whipped the ball into the far corner in emphatic style to open the scoring. He continued to terrorise Liverpool’s defence, exposing young right-back, Neco Williams.

And when Aubameyang stepped up to take the final penalty, with the score 4-4 in the shootout, there was no way he was going to miss.