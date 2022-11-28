From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Justice Daniel Okungbowa of Edo State High Court, Benin has fixed February 9, 2023, for the final written address by counsels in the Otaru of Auchi, Edo State Chieftaincy tussle.

Justice Okungbowa who had on November 9 reserved ruling for today (November 28) in a motion seeking amendments of parts of the processes by Counsel to Edo State Government, Mrs BA Adeleye granted all motions for extension of time within which to file the claimants’ written address.

Besides, the trial judge also allowed the defendants to bring in their reply on point of law after which he adjourned the case to February 9 of next year.

Reacting, counsel to the plaintiffs, Mr. Daniel Okoh (SAN) noted that the end of the long-drawn legal battle seems to be in sight.

Okoh said: “We are happy with this development. On the next adjourned day which is February 9, counsels to both parties will submit their written addresses. After then, we are optimistic that the judge will fix a day for judgement. We are gradually coming to the end of the suit.”

What was supposed to be a final adoption of the address by the different counsels during the last sitting on November 9 was stalled when counsel to Edo State Government, Mrs BA Adeleye informed the court of her intention to amend some paragraphs in her pleadings which she had inadvertently admitted earlier.

In suit No: B/329/2018 between the claimants Mamudu Ikharo, Yahaya Ikharo against the Attorney General, Edo State, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government Affairs, the Otaru of Auchi, His Royal Majesty, Alhaji Haliru Momoh, the plaintiffs are also seeking a declaration that the Odjiugo Commission of Inquiry into the Otaru of Auchi Chieftaincy title as regards the number and identity of the Ruling House and the order of rotation represents the true traditional, correct and customary position of Ikelebe title under Auchi Native Law and Customs.

The plaintiffs are also seeking a declaration that the Odjiugo Commission of Inquiry into the Otaru of Auchi Chieftaincy title as regards the number and identity of the Ruling House and the order of rotation represents the true traditional, correct and customary position of Ikelebe title under Auchi Native Law and Customs.