From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A group, Auchi Development Foundation, yesterday, warned that nobody should allow himself to be used in the political gaming to jeopardize the interest of the Auchi people in Edo North.

This was contained in a communique issued at the end of an emergency virtual summit of Auchi Development Foundation (ADF) with politicians in Auchi Sacred Kingdom, signed by its President, Prince Nasiru Ikharo and made available to newsmen in Benin City

He said the summit called on every son and daughter of Auchi to see this as a clarion call and set as “Agenda 1” on their priority list as they march towards the political renaissance and rebirth of Auchi and its people.

On the zoning of elective political offices (Senate, House of Rep, etc) for the 2023 and subsequent elections, Ikharo said the summit resolved that any political parties whose zoning arrangements underestimated the political relevance of Auchi will have itself to blame for its political misfortune, and that this position is not a threat but the way things will be, going forward.

The President of the group said in the realization of above, the summit recognized the need for Auchi Development Foundation to make its resources available to serve the overall interest of the Auchi people in this and many other directions in line with its focal areas of community development.

He said the summit noted the role of the stranger elements in the politics of Auchi and restated the need to continue to provide a peaceful and loving community for their settlers who will in turn boost the voting base and not forget the Auchi people at critical moments.

He also said the summit cautioned all political parties not to undermine the interest of the Auchi people in their political permutations as the people of Auchi will

not look back, irrespective of political party affiliations, to do that which will be in the interest of Auchi.

