From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Dean of Students’ Affairs, Auchi Polytechni, Dr. Shola Eshiobo, has been found dead in his office ‎at the Polytechnic in Auchi, Edo State.

According to a family source, the lifeless body of Eshiobo was discovered in his office on Sunday morning.

He said the wife of the deceased raised the alarm that her husband did not return home after he left for the office on Saturday.

“He went to the office from the house on Saturday afternoon that he was going to the office to attend to some official matter. He normally goes to the office when he has so much in his hands to do.

“At about 9 pm when he was not yet back home, the wife started calling his line but there was no pick-up and the call was not returned. She tried until late, still no response.

“Early on Sunday morning, she raised the alarm and told people around that the husband went to the office on Saturday but did not return. They went to the office, they saw his vehicle at the car park but when they got to his office they saw him dead in his office”, the source said.

It added that although no foul play was suspected, an autopsy will be carried out to ascertain the cause of the death.

“The corpse has been deposited at the mortuary. Although we are not suspecting any foul play for now, an autopsy will be carried out”, the source further said.

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer of Auchi Polytechnic, Mr. Mustapha Oshiobugie, has described the incident as unfortunate.

“We heard about the unfortunate incident this morning (Sunday). The body has been taken to the morgue. An official statement will be made available on Monday”, he said.