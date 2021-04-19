From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Dean, Students’ Affairs, Auchi Polytechnic, Edo State, Dr. Shola Eshiobo, has been found dead in his office.

A family source said the lifeless body of Eshiobo was discovered in his office on Sunday morning, after the wife raised the alarm that the lecturer did not return home from work on Saturday.

“He went to office Saturday afternoon that he was going to attend to some official matter. He normally goes to the office when he has so much to do. At about 9pm when he was not back, the wife started calling his line, but the call was not returned. She tried until late, still no response.

“Early Sunday morning, she raised the alarm and told people around that the husband went to the office on Saturday but did not return. They went to the school, saw his vehicle at the car park, but when they got to his office, they found him dead. The corpse has been deposited at the mortuary,” the source said.

He said though no foul play was suspected, an autopsy would still be carried out by the family to ascertain the cause of his death.

Meanwhile, Public Relations Officer of the polytechnic, Mr. Mustapha Oshiobugie, has described the incident as unfortunate.

“We heard about the unfortunate incident this morning (Sunday). The body has been taken to the morgue. An official statement will be made available on Monday,” he said.