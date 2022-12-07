From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Management of Auchi polytechnic has announced the expulsion of 40 students over results falsification and deficiency at the point of entry into some programmes at the institution.

This was contained in a news bulletin of the Information and Public Relations Unit of the Polytechnic sign by Adebola Ogunboyowa, Head of the unit.

The students were expelled following the outcome of the regular verification exercise for 2020/2021 academic session, Ogunboyowa explained, adding that the affected students were involved in forgery and falsification of results to gain admission into National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) programmes.

He further stated that the expelled students cut across different departments in the polytechnic, even as he disclosed that the Rector of the institution, Dr Salisu Umar, had proposed 12 new programmes to commence in 2022/2023 academic session.

Ogunboyowa listed the programmes as Printing Technology, Welding and Fabrication Technology, Procurement and Supply Chain Management, Library and Information Science Taxation, Leisure, Tourism Management Technology and Social Development.

Others are Microfinance and Enterprise Development, Computer Engineering Technology, Economics and Development Studies, Agricultural Extension and Management and Crop Production Technology.

The Public Relations Officer said the idea was in line with the rector’s commitment to reposition the polytechnic and make it enviable in the nation and beyond.

“In pursuit of the rector’s vision, 12 new programmes at both National Diploma and Higher National Diploma are proposed for resource inspection by National Board for Technical Education (NBTE).

“Ten of the proposed programmes are ND level while two are at HND level,” she said.

She added that the institution was set for re-accreditation of all programmes in the polytechnic, noting that the management had improved on the existing infrastructure and procured necessary equipments to ensure that no programme is denied accreditation.