From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Tragedy struck at Auchi on Friday as a 23-year-old student of Auchi Polytechnic identified as Solomon Oboh reportedly committed suicide.

The body of the student, who was a National Diploma (ND) I student of Public Administration, was said to have been found dangling in his room on Friday night.

He was said to have left a terse suicide note behind in which he instructed that his mobile phone be given to one Sandra, his girlfriend and course mate, who he begged for forgiveness, according to a source.

‘Solomon was in class on Friday and left for home after class. We only came home later in the evening to find him dangling in the ceiling of his room at the Bawack area of South Ibie.

‘He was a very quiet boy who took his academics very seriously. He doesn’t go out and never showed any sign of depression or whatsoever,’ the source said.

Polytechnic spokesman Oshiobuge Mustapha, who acknowledged the incident, however, said he was yet to be briefed on the details of what happened.

