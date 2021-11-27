From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Residents of Auchi and its environs in Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State, have commended the National Assembly for the passage and transmission of the bill to upgrade Auchi Polytechnic to a University of Technology, to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The residents who gave the commendation on the platform of Alliance for the Advancement of Auchi Polytechnic, particularly commended the member representing Etsako federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Mr Johnson Oghuma, who sponsored the bill.

The convener, Alhaji Oshiobugie Danjuma‎, in statement on behalf of the residents yesterday, noted that the bill when assented to by the President, the multiplier effect of upgrading the nation’s foremost polytechnic to a university would be noticeable in no distant future.

Besides, the residents said upgrading the institution would not only be beneficial to Nigeria students, but would further open up the host community and its environs, adding that posterity would positively judge Oghuma for his developmental strides in Etsako federal constituency and urged him to continue to make laws that would impact positively on the people.

“We cannot but express our appreciation for this development that has been brought to this part of Edo and indeed the entire Edo State by Honourable Johnson Oghuma.

“To say that the economy of the host community will be greatly impacted by this laudable initiative is to say the least, Nigeria students are the greatest beneficiary. The National Assembly (NASS) has done noble by upgrading Auchi Polytechnic to a University of Technology.

“We actually don’t see Mr. President delaying assent to the bill because the federal government will be spending little or nothing as a result of the upgrading.

“Auchi Polytechnic has for long been clamouring for this and the institution has almost all that is needed to make this a reality long time ago.

“We, the entire Afemai people, Edo State and Nigeria, hereby appeal to the President to please not delay assent to the bill because this institution and its growth is very dear to us”, the statement said.

