The stage is set for auditions into the continental reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, with wannabes turning out in large number and storming different centres across the country today, Friday and tomorrow, Saturday February 2, 2109.

According to the show producers, auditions will hold at D Podium Event Centre, Ikeja, Lagos and Hotel Presidential, Port Harcourt, River State. In Warri, Delta State, it will take place at Deluxe Garden Suites while Venetian Arena is the audition venue in Calabar, Cross Rivers State.

Oaklands Hotel and Park will serve as the audition centre in Enugu while Mauve 21 Event Centre is the place to be in Ibadan, Oyo State. For Abuja residents, the venue is Multichoice Office in Maitama while Edo State’s wannabes should show up at Uyi Grand Event Centre in Benin.

Eligible to audition are Nigerians above 21 years of age but with valid international passports.