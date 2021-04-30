The Legends reality TV show has commenced audition in preparation for its second edition.

According to The Legends’ Head of Programmes, Aquinas Cosmas, for the last edition they received over 10,000 entries from aspiring entrepreneurs and career executives from which 10 finalists were selected for audition nationwide.

“The success of season one has created more demands which is an urgency to meet up and sustain the impact of the programme, with the aid of private-public support. Therefore, we are calling on all organizations, foundations, agencies, individuals, groups and brands that believe in entrepreneurship development amongst the youth to come onboard and sponsor the programme,” Cosmas stated.