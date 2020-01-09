Uche Usim, Abuja

The Auditor-General of the Federation (AuGF), Anthony Ayine, has uncovered financial infractions at the National Power Training Institute of Nigeria (NAPTIN), the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON), among other places.

He made the revelation at the latest audit report (2017) released late last year.

At NAPTIN, the report observed an unremitted operating surplus of N206,680,771.

The Institute, the report noted, generated N866,460,856 in 2015 and 2016 financial years as Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

“The sum of N216,615,214.05 being 25% of IGR, was to be remitted to the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) of the Federal

Government as required by Finance Circular Ref. No.: BO/RVE/12235/259/VII/201 dated 11th November, 2011. “However, only N9,934,442 was remitted, with outstanding balance of N206,680,771.”

According to the AuGF, the non-remittance of IGR due to the CRF may deprive the Federal Government of needed funds for implementation of its annual budget.

He recommended that the Director-General (DG) is required to remit the outstanding operating surplus of N206,680,771 to the Consolidated Revenue Fund account of the Federal Government and evidence forwarded to his office for confirmation.

“Henceforth, the DG should desist from holding back funds of the Federal Government”, he said.

Still at NAPTIN, the report highlighted some payment without relevant supporting documents saying: “Thirteen payment vouchers totalling N182,668,513 being payment for contracts, were not supported with relevant documents like; job completion certificates, invoices, Store Receipt Vouchers (SRVs), etc.

“This contravenes Financial Regulations 603(2009), which requires that every payment voucher be supported with relevant documents. It was therefore difficult to accept these payments as legitimate charge, against public funds.

“Payment vouchers without relevant supporting documents may lead to misappropriation and misapplication of government funds.”

The AuGF recommended that the Director-General pays back the sum of N182,668,513.72 to the treasury and forward details to his office for confirmation.

There was another N47,000,000 paid to a contractor for the supply of goods to the Institute.

“However, over a year after full payment was made, the contractor is yet to supply the goods to the Institute. The goods invoice, delivery note, and other relevant documents were not made available to the audit team. By implication, the contract was not executed and value for money not received.”