In this part of the world, there is a belief that many covet political offices for the perks of power, influence and riches it offers the holder. This assertion might currently be playing out in Kogi State, as two children of the late Abubakar Audu, former governor of Kogi State, Mohammed and Mustapha Audu, are at each other’s jugular over their failed bid to step into the shoes of their late dad as helmsman of the Confluence State. Towards the August primary to determine who flies the flag of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC in the November gubernatorial election, the two Abubakar brothers battled to take control of their father’s political structure to displace the incumbent governor Yahaya Bello. It was gathered that the development, which resulted in backbiting, name calling, mudslinging and throwing of tantrums, is worsened by the fact that Yahaya Audu, a brother to the late Governor Audu, also threw his hat into the ring but also failed.

Sources said in a bid to ensure that the governorship seat does not elude the Igala clan again, there were passionate pleas from other members of the late Audu political family on the need to produce a much-needed united front for the election. At the end, both were later disqualified by the party from contesting at the primary which produced the incumbent governor as the party’s candidate. Yet, sources said Mohammed and his younger brother, Mustapha, have allegedly vowed to fight to finish.

The patriarch of the family, the late Abubakar Audu, was twice the governor of the state. He was rooting for yet another victory on the platform of Nigeria’s ruling party, APC when he suddenly died shortly after the announcement of the election results on 22 November 2015.