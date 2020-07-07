The Federal Government also announced that West African Examinations Council (WAEC) exams for graduating students will hold from August 4 till September 5.

Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba said the local timings for the country will be published while concluding stakeholders meeting with NCDC and Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) will hold on today.

He also advised parents and guardians to ensure their wards register for National Examinations Council (NECO) exams currently ongoing.

He said dates for National Business and Technical Education Board (NABTEB) and NECO exams would be announced soon.