The Auditor-General of the Federation (AuGF), Mr Anthony Ayine, has retired after 35 years in the civil service.

The most senior Director, Mr. Adolphus Aghughu, will administer the Office of the AuGF until a substantive CEO is appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

In celebration of his years of fruitful service, the management and staff of the Office of the Auditor-General for the Federation recently hosted him to a befitting farewell ceremony. Highpoints of the event included the presentation of a handcrafted “Congratulations” card by the management; Letter of Honour of Service and certificate “Award of Standardisation and Staff Capacity Development” by the congress and members of the Joint Negotiation Council in the OAuGF; the cutting of the retirement cake; as well as speeches and recollections from members of staff. Responding, an elated Ayine appreciated the gesture and encouraged that the office continues to improve on the achievements recorded during his tenure.

He was appointed AuGF on January 12, 2017, by President Muhammadu Buhari after emerging as best candidate from the series of tests set by the Nigeria Civil Service. On assumption of office, Ayine made his intentions about reforming the Office very clear and spared no effort in partnering with relevant stakeholders to catapult the OAuGF towards success. Improving and modernising working tools and audit methodologies was at the very heart of Mr Ayine’s reform projects and programmes with the aim of helping the OAuGF deliver on its mandate in line with international best practices.