Enugu Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has commended women of the state for the role they play in the development of the state and nation in general.

Speaking during the flag-off of this year’s ‘August Meeting’ for women held at Michael Okpara Square, Enugu, with the theme: “Women and children must be protected as a bedrock of our community” the governor said women, worldwide, have contributed immensely to the development of the society.

He said his administration at its inception recognised the pivotal role played by women in initiation and effective implementation of government policies and programmes.

Ugwuanyi, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Ortuanya, said it was in recognition of the the importance of women that Enugu State for the first time in its history, has females as Deputy Governor and Chief Judge, in the persons of Cecilia Ezeilo and Justice Priscilla Emehelu, respectively.

The governor disclosed that four women were also elected as members of the State House of Assembly with three serving as Principal Officers of the House, adding that his administration appointed women as commissioners for Gender Affairs and Social Development, Finance, and Special Duties.

Stressing his commitment to women’s participation in governance, Ugwuanyi revealed that a woman was elected chairman of a local government area under his administration for the first time in the state.

He therefore reiterated the state government’s commitment to continue to partner women in all sectors of development for the common good of the people of the state.

Governor Ugwuanyi commended his wife, Monica, for the laudable roles she is playing through her pet project, Ugo’s Touch of Life Foundation (U-TOLF) and other children/women intervention and emancipation programmes.

The governor said the annual August Meeting was timely and a veritable platform for women to unite, reflect and interact on development issues as well as proffer solutions to the challenges confronting them i and the society in general.

Mrs. Ugwuanyi emphasised the need for women to take their rightful position in the scheme of things in the state. She charged women to always endeavour to upgrade their cherished sterling qualities, such as education, humility, intelligence, good home management, community leadership, among others, advocated for girl-child education, which she said, liberates the society from the shackles of poverty, ignorance, enslavement, diseases and other problems.

