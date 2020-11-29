Augustine Emeka Ugbaja better known as Dr Whyte has condemned

the looting and killing of farmers in Borno State. The US based entrepreneur and music executive who is the founder of Southnice Records and owner of 03 Ten Autos & Wraps, a custom automobile wrapping and sales company

said he was appalled that this is happening in the middle of the covid pandemic when farmers are finding it difficult selling their goods or make ends meet.

Recall that on Saturday more than 43 people were killed in what has been described as a ”senseless” attack near Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state. Reports said the attackers tied up agricultural labourers working in rice fields and slit their throats and set fire to their rice harvest heaps. This has been reported as one of the worst attacks in recent months in a region where the Boko Haram insurgent group is active.

Mr UEA called on government to do what is necessary in helping survivors as well as providing security for these farmers.