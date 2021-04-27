Augustine University in Ilara-Epe, Lagos State recently held its sixth matriculation ceremony during which 91 new students were inducted into the university by the management.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Christopher Odetunde, said the university is focused on producing students who would be excellent in academic and character while their performance would not only be measured on academic activities alone.

Said he: “Let it be known that Augustine University does not measure academic excellence by GPA alone, but by the totality of performance taking into consideration AUI’s motto of learning and character. You must dedicatedly reject the null hypothesis of peer pressure, cultism, drug abuse and any tendency to cheat both academically and socially.

“We do not build students who will only excel academically. This nation, Nigeria, needs a value reset. We hope that during your time here, you learn the importance of having the right values and attitude that will help build this nation and take it to greater heights.

“As part of the efforts of the university to encourage the inculcation of good values, the Rev. Fr. Patrick Obayomi has again sponsored awards for the best behaved student (male and female) with the sum of N100,000 each. The awardees are determined via electronic voting by members of staff and their peers,” he said.

The winners of the award are Okafor Chinwuba Thomas, a 200 level Accounting student for male, while Munachi Onyia, a 400 level Philosophy student won the female category.

Delivering the matriculation lecture titled “Education: The tonic of life,” Prof. Adeseko Ayeni, noted that the importance of education cannot be over-emphasised. He opined that the lack of education leads to poverty of different types.

“A nation that does not give education its pride of place in the scheme of things is on its way to destruction. The lack of education leads to poverty of different types, “he noted.