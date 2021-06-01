Anchor University, Lagos (AUL), along with five other universities, has emerged finalist of the Nigerian Science and Technology Innovative Challenge 2020, organised by the Nigerian Content and Development Management Board (NDCMB). The six finalists emerged after their regional contest held recently at Covenant University, Ota, Ogun State.

Managed by Enactus Nigeria, the competition is designed to challenge students of accredited Nigerian tertiary institutions to apply science, technology and innovation to find home-grown solutions to everyday problems across all sectors of the economy.

Anchor University’s project, a power solution that depends on pressure rather than fuel to function, was called Piezo-electric Generator. According to the AUL team, the machine is designed to be a fuelless, noiseless, green energy generator that runs as long as the pressure source is consistent.

As it stands, AUL will compete against the other five regional winners for the final stage where three institutions will emerge as winners and one of them will be crowned national champion. The other five institutions still in the contest are: University of Jos; Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi; Cross River University of Technology; Federal University of Technology, Owerri; and Tai Solarin University of Education.

According to the organisers, 511 applications were received from 129 institutions across the country. The applications were consequently screened to the top 15 entries by 63 professionals and verified by KPMG professional services. Some of the entries that made it to the last 15 before being dropped to six included those from Babcock University, University of Ibadan, Yaba College of Technology, University of Ilorin, and the University of Jos, among others.

The two students representing Anchor University at the competition are John Ayeleso and Ruth Sunday, 300 level students of Physic Electronics and Geophysics, respectively.