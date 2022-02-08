By Gabriel Dike

The recently appointed vice-chancellor of Anchor University, Lagos (AUL), Prof. Samuel Oye Bandele, has promised to surpass the achievements attained by the pioneer VC, Prof Joseph Afolayan.

Bandele, who spoke at the handover held at the AUL Senate Chambers, promised the chancellor, Pastor Williams Kumuyi, governing council, board of trustees, university management, staff and students that he would work hard to take the six-year-old university to higher levels.

Bandele, whose appointment was approved by Pastor Kumuyi, was a member of the AUL implementation committee and BOT, had served as VC of Ekiti State University, University of Science and Technology, Ifaki-Ekiti and University of Education, Ikere-Ekiti.

His words: “I am here to work; I worked in the former universities I headed. I pray to God to help me do better than what the pioneer VC has done.

“I resisted applying to become VC of AUL. I thought of my previous experiences at the three universities I headed that ended before my tenure. I will use my wealth of experience to develop AUL.

“I have done four interviews as VC. My wife and I have continued to pray that I get another opportunity to complete my tenure. My last appointment lasted three years.”

The VC acknowledged the achievements recorded by the pioneer VC, Prof. Afolayan, and unfolded his three-point vision for AUL, which is: improved enrollment, financial enrichment of the university and engagement of AUL stakeholders.

His said: “My administration will work hard to increase enrollment of students. My vision is to attract more students to AUL. I will also enrich the finances of the university. There is need to improve on funds coming into AUL. I will engage staff to ensure the vision of the chancellor is achieved.

“In the next five years, AUL will make progress under my leadership. I will engage lecturers and non-teaching staff to achieve results. We must translate our ideas to wealth. We must inspire to achieve the three visions. My administration will not water down the vision of the chancellor for AUL.”

In his remarks, Kumuyi, who was represented by a BOT member, Pastor Amos Dare, charged the new VC to take off from where the pioneer VC stopped.

Kumuyi, general superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, acknowledged that the CV of the new VC speaks volume and urged him to take AUL to a higher level.

“Work with the management team and take AUL higher. We want improvement in academics and rating of the university. We should not go below 22 first class recorded in our first convocation,” he said.

Chairman of the BOT, Pastor Obinna Nkemjika, tasked the new VC to build on the solid foundation laid by the outgone VC. He also charged him to use his wealth of experience to take AUL to greater heights.

The Governing Council chairman, Prof. Steve Odi-Owei, urged the VC to focus on improving AUL rating by the National Universities Commission and other regulatory agencies.

The outgone AUL VC, Prof. Afolayan, recalled the numerous achievements recorded under his administration and advised the new VC to keep up the tempo.

He said one of his visions was to make AUL among the best 10th university in the country. Afolayan tasked the new VC to work hard for an improved rating of the university under his watch.