Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has reiterated its call on President Muhammadu Buhari to overhaul the security architecture of the country.

CAN president, Dr. Samson Olasupo Ayokunle, in a statement by his media aide, Pastor Bayo Oladeji, described the reported policy of the military that necessitated closing the only entry point against civilian citizens commuting from dangerous roads and areas into Maiduguri only to become cheap prey for blood-thirsty terrorists as shocking and unfathomable.

He said CAN has consistently maintained that the security arrangement in the country, especially in the North-East, has been compromised and except it is completely overhauled, Nigerians would remain helpless and the Federal Government may never be able to contain the current nightmarish security situation.

“There is no doubt that sabotage and compromise are largely responsible for the prolonged terrorism, banditry, kidnappings and herdsmen’s killings in the country, an allegation that has been confirmed by authoritative voices in the country’s security circle at the highest level.

“It is, however, sad that Federal Government and the Commander-in-Chief is still turning a deaf ear to the desperate calls for the rejigging of the security architecture by Nigerians.

“Our position is very clear, Federal Government is not ready to overhaul the security agencies despite their poor performances just to maintain the status quo ante and sustain the widely acclaimed suspicious regional agenda.

“We once again call on all well-meaning Nigerians to put the needed pressure on Federal Government to let go of heads of all security agencies and the service chiefs. For he alone takes full responsibility for the failure and success of governance and national security situation in the country.

“This unending killings, bloodshed and upsurge of criminal activities in the country must be arrested so as not to plunge the country into another pogrom. God forbid!”

He thus asked military authorities to investigate the circumstances that led to the emergence of the gate, instead of adequate provision of security on the road, in order to stop the incessant invasion of Maiduguri and terror attacks in the area.

“That is why we salute the popular position of the state governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, who has been consistently critical of the failure of the army in stopping the menace of terrorism in the state,” he added.